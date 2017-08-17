Singapore clinches first SEA Games medal after archers win silver

KUALA LUMPUR: Archers Ang Han Teng, Alan Lee and Pang Toh Jin opened Singapore's medal account for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after clinching silver in the men's team compound event.

The trio was defeated by hosts Malaysia 228-222 in the final at the National Sports Centre in Bukit Jalil on Thursday (Aug 17) afternoon.

The Singapore team, which was seeded sixth, upset the odds earlier on Thursday morning after beating Philippines' second-seeded team of Earl Benjamin Yap, Joseph Vicencio and Paul Marton Dela Cruz 233-227 in the semi-finals.

The Singapore women's archery team competing in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: SNOC)

The Singapore female team consisting of Madelene Ong, Christina Gunawan and Low Luan Eng missed out on a semi-final spot after they were beaten by Vietnam 226-211 on Thursday morning.