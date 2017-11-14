Singapore end 2017 on a winless note after home defeat to Bahrain

SINGAPORE: Despite a promising start to their game at the Singapore Sports Hub on Tuesday (Nov 14), Singapore lost 3-0 against Bahrain in the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Two goals by striker Mahdi Abdul Jabbar, as well as a strike by midfielder Jamal Rashed in the 81st minute sealed the win for the Bahrainis, who were much better in retaining ball possession and hitting on the counter-attack.

The Lions started off the game with the same 3-4-3 formation which showed some promise in their previous home game against Turkmenistan two months ago.

Singapore, however, could not find a way past the visitors throughout the match, conceding the first goal by Bahrain's Mahdi, who was fastest to the ball in the penalty box after a spilled save by Lions keeper Hassan Sunny.

As for Bahrain’s second goal, it was due to a defensive mistake by Singapore which led to Jamal Rashed's goal-bound effort.

Striker Mahdi Abdul Jabbar then grabbed his second goal of the game in the 84th minute to seal the win for the visitors.

The defeat was Singapore’s third loss in five games, which puts them bottom of their qualifying group with just two points.

As for Bahrain, their win against Singapore places them in joint first-place of the four nation group, and through to the Asian Cup alongside fellow qualifiers Turkmenistan.