Singapore football club chairman Bill Ng questioned by police: Lawyer

SINGAPORE: Mr Bill Ng has been questioned by the Singapore Police Force's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), his lawyer Shashi Nathan confirmed on Friday (Apr 21).

Mr Ng, who is vying for the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) presidency and who leads the Team Game Changers slate in the leadership election scheduled for Apr 29, is the chairman of both Hougang United FC and Tiong Bahru FC.

This comes after police raids on the FAS headquarters, as well as those of Tiong Bahru FC, Hougang United and Woodlands Wellington on Thursday.

Earlier, SportSG had filed a police report alleging the misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru FC, as well as a purported attempt by a senior club official to obstruct the completion of audits of S.League’s sit-out clubs.

Jose Raymond, spokesman for Mr Ng, said that it is premature at this point for Mr Ng to comment on any matters about the queries by the CAD.

"As previously stated, Mr Ng will be fully cooperating with the relevant authorities throughout," said Mr Raymond.