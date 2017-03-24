Singapore speed skaters win 3 gold at Special Olympics

SINGAPORE: The Singapore speed skating team have picked up three gold, four silver and three bronze at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2017 in Austria.

In a press statement on Friday (Mar 24), Special Olympics Singapore said that 14-year-old Faliq Shazrin Alwi clinched two gold medals in the 111 metres and 222 metres categories and 20-year-old Ryner Lau clinched one gold medal in the 111 metres competition.





Ryner Lau won gold for Singapore at the 111m short track speed skating category. (Photo: Special Olympics Singapore)

Lau also clinched bronze in the 222 metres event.

Meanwhile Vince Tan, 16, won silver for the 111 metres, Kotani Hugh, 13, won silver in both the 111 metres and 222 metres, Muhammad Aymeric won silver for the 222 metres and bronze for the 111 metres while Shawn Goh won bronze for the 222 metres category.





14-year-old Muhammad Aymeric Nadim bin Hamblee (centre) competing in the short track speed skating category. (Photo: Special Olympics Singapore)

Competitors for the Special Olympic Games are separated into different divisions based on their age, gender and ability level. Hence there are often multiple winners within the same competition.

Singapore's floorball 8-player team will be competing against Norway on Friday evening (Singapore time). This year's tournament marks the first time Singapore will be represented by a floorball team at the Special Olympics Games.

The Games will draw a close on Saturday and the Singapore athletes will be returning on Sunday.