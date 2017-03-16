Singapore to host International Champions Cup for next 4 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore will be the designated Southeast Asia host for the International Champions Cup for the next four years.

This comes after the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday (Mar 16) signed a four-year partnership with Catalyst Media Group to host the competition and for it to be the only Southeast Asian stop.

"In a region where football is hugely popular, having the world's best teams here will allow us to tap on that interest, and raise Singapore's profile as a vibrant events destination," said Mr Lionel Yeo, chief executive of STB.

This year's three-match tournament will kick off on Jul 25 and will pit German giants Bayern Munich against potential English champions Chelsea and traditional Italian powerhouse Inter Milan. Club legends Tore Andre Flo (Chelsea), Hasan Salihamidžić (Bayern Munich), and Francesco Toldo (Inter) were on hand to mark the launch of the tournament at the Mandarin Oriental on Thursday.

Tickets start from S$25 (child) and $40 (adult), and will go on sale from Mar 30.

