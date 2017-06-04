Singaporean duo exit World Cup of Darts quarter-final after 2-1 loss to Belgium

FRANKFURT: Singaporean duo Paul Lim and Harith Lim's fairy-tale run at the World Cup of Darts came to an end, after the pair lost 2-1 against Belgium in the last eight of the tournament on Sunday (Jun 4).

In the first singles tie of the quarter-final match, Paul could not find the consistency which saw the Singaporeans through rounds one and two of the tournament, and the 63-year-old lost 4-1 against Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts in the best-of-seven leg contest.

It was then up to compatriot Harith to step up his game. The 47-year-old left it late to secure a 4-2 win against Ronny Huybrechts in the second singles tie of the night, to level the overall score at 1-1.

Once again for Singapore, the bout had to be decided in the doubles. Both their earlier games against Scotland and Spain also ended up one apiece after the singles.

Lady Luck however, deserted both Paul and Harith this time as the Huybrecht brothers proved too strong, with the Belgians running away with a 4-2 win in the doubles to secure a 2-1 overall victory.

With the result, Singapore exit the tournament while eighth seed Belgium advanced into the semi-finals.