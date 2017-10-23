Singaporean indoor skydiver Kyra Poh retains world championship title

The 15-year-old secured the junior freestyle gold medal at the 2017 world championships with a score of 64.1 in the seven round event.

SINGAPORE: After last year’s exploits in the World Championships in Poland, Singapore's young indoor skydivers Team Firefly were at it again.

There was joy once more for defending world champion Kyra Poh, as she retained her junior freestyle title at this year’s Federation Aeronautique International (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in Laval, Canada on Sunday (Oct 22).

The 15-year-old emerged victorious with a score of 64.1 over the seven round event, beating silver medalist Kayleigh Wittenburg of the United States by 0.9 points.

A spectator looks on as Kyra Poh performs her junior freestyle routine. (Photo: SkyVenture Montreal)

For Poh, it capped a steller year as she clinched four gold medals at the Australian Indoor Skydiving Championships 2017 in August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in February, she bagged two gold medals at the 2017 Wind Games in Spain.

ANOTHER PODIUM FINISH IN CANADA

The School of the Arts Singapore (SOTA) student also won silver in the dynamic 2-way artistic category in the 2017 World Championships, after linking up with her training partner Choo Yi Xuan .

The duo were the only female pairing among the 22 participating teams, as they competed in the open category despite being eligible for the junior category.

The result was an improvement over last year’s outcome in Poland, where the pair finished fourth in the dynamic 2-way event.

The FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championship sees competitors perform a set routine in a wind tunnel at speeds of up to 300km/h.

Events are judged either based on speed, or artistic merit. The freestyle disciplines sees participants perform a routine in coordination to music of their choice.