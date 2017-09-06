Singaporean professional e-sports team Chaos Theory game for global success

Overwatch and League of Legends are the two games the team is currently planning to compete in.

SINGAPORE: The development of e-sports in Singapore has taken a major step forward, with the formation of what is thought to be the first fully professional team here.

The team, called Chaos Theory, puts players on contracts with a monthly salary, Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions and medical benefits.

The current roster consists six all-male Overwatch players and an all-female League of Legends team.

Co-founded by Drew Holt-Kentwell, a former head of computer gaming hardware company Razer’s e-sports arm, the 12 professionals will also receive coaching, behind-the-scenes management and specialised game strategy support.

(Image: Chaos Theory)

Companies sponsoring the team include Foodpanda, Sector Six Apparel, Corsair and LAN Cafe Colosseum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Said Holt-Kentwell on his recruitment policy: “Teams are chosen on a case-by-case basis. Some will apply, others we will actively scout out.

“Every player goes through a rigorous vetting process to determine their skill, commitment, reliability, ability to communicate well with others, and how well they are likely to be great ambassadors for the team and Singapore,” added Holt-Kentwell, an e-sports veteran of 11 years.

“Players are then held to those standards throughout, just like employees of any company.”

STRIVING FOR LOCAL AND REGIONAL SUCCESS

One player who has made it to the Overwatch team is 18-year-old Ng Jian Sheng.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student found his calling in e-sports four years ago. “I started gaming at the age of 14 with a variety of games like Counter Strike which I played for three years casually,” said Ng, who goes by the gaming handle Sindrax.

“But it didn't spark the passion to go pro until I played Overwatch. The love of the game led me to discover the competitive side of gaming and I haven't looked back since,” he added.

His team has already picked up some success, coming in first place at a recent national Malaysian tournament without dropping a game, beating opponents 3-0, 4-0, 4-0.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Ng said: “We’re always encouraging each other to aim higher. Our goal is to be recognised in Southeast Asia and then start challenging further afield.”

“I do believe with the talent that Singapore has, we can indeed reach that goal. Chaos Theory has made those dreams into something we can reach for with hard work,” added Ng.

PARENTAL SUPPORT AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

Gaining the approval of her parents was something League of Legends player Ong Lin Lin had to work towards, before she was given the blessing to pursue her passion in gaming. “At the beginning, my parents were concerned as they see gaming as something which would not lead to any career in future,” said the 20-year-old.

“However, with all the new e-sports organisations and companies setting up and with the rapid growth of careers in the e-sports industry in Singapore, they were able to view gaming in a different light and were supportive in me pursuing in the e-sports scene,” added Ong, who is currently studying to get a diploma in Customer Relationship and Service Management.

(Image: Chaos Theory)

According to Ong, going professional has helped her skills. “With the help the team is providing us ... such as a coach and offline venues to train at, we have been able to improve on our gameplay at a consistent speed.”

Prize money is a motivation for players, with the 2016 League of Legends World Championship having a prize purse of US$5 million, while the Overwatch Open last year dangled a carrot worth US$300,000.

When asked about the players’ monthly salary at Chaos Theory, the team declined to give a figure but said they are “confident that what (we) offer is currently above market rate”.

PLANS FOR EXPANSION

While Chaos Theory only features two teams for now, there are plans in place to expand the squad to include teams for the games DOTA 2 and Mobile Legends, according to Holt-Kentwell.

“(Expansion will come) as soon as the right opportunities present themselves. The process requires us to vet potential teams who are both great ambassadors but also compete at the highest level,” he said. “DOTA 2 is already a competitive market in Southeast Asia, so finding the right mix of players with the right ambitions and goals we expect would be challenging.”

“We’re super excited to explore the Mobile Legends competitive scene, however, and we’ve already begun discussions with a few potential groups to provide the support they need to improve and develop,” added the Chaos Theory boss.