Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Skeleton - Germany's Loelling wins world title, Yarnold takes bronze

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling claimed her first skeleton world championship gold by sliding to victory on her home track in Konigssee on Saturday.

  • Posted 25 Feb 2017 18:50
Bobsleigh - BMW IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Championships - Team competition - Koenigssee, Germany - 19/2/17 - Team competition vinners Johannes Lochner, Chrisian Rasp, Jacqueline Loelling, Axel Jungk, Mariama Jamanka and Franziska Bartels of Germany celebrate. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skeleton - BMW IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Championships - Women training - Koenigssee, Germany - 22/2/17 - Jacqueline Loelling of Germany in action. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skeleton - BMW IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Championships - Women first race - Koenigssee, Germany - 24/2/17 - Jacqueline Loelling of Germany in action. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skeleton - BMW IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Championships - Women first race - Koenigssee, Germany - 24/2/17 - Jacqueline Loelling of Germany in action. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skeleton - BMW IBSF Bob & Skeleton World Championships - Women first race - Koenigssee, Germany - 24/2/17 - Jacqueline Loelling of Germany in action. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
prev
next

REUTERS: Germany's Jacqueline Loelling claimed her first skeleton world championship gold by sliding to victory on her home track in Konigssee on Saturday.

Leading going into the third and final run, the World Cup leader produced a nerveless slide to stay in front of compatriot and defending champion Tina Hermann.

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Britain moved up into the bronze-medal position after two strong runs on Saturday.

Yarnold, who returned this season after taking 18 months out of the sport, was fourth after Friday's opening day with the second of the day's two runs abandoned because of heavy snow.

European champion Loelling, 21, will lead a strong German assault on the medals at next year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)

- Reuters