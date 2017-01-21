SKF selects 5 karate athletes from rival faction for SEA Games national team

SINGAPORE: Five karate athletes from Singapore’s break-away karate faction - the Karate-do Union of Singapore (KUS) – have been selected for the national team for the upcoming SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The country’s official karate body – the Singapore Karate-do Federation (SKF) – held an open selection trial last Saturday (Jan 14) at Tanglin Trust School which was open to the public, including to non-affiliate club members.

KUS’ affiliate club Goju-Kai Singapore had four representatives at the selection trials - men’s kumite fighters Ananda Lye and Chua Sheng Da and female kumite counterparts Kok Shi Yun and Tan Shi Ying.

The other KUS kumite athlete selected is Kenneth Goh, who is from Ken Yu Kai Karate club.

SKF president David Thong said their selection for the national team highlights the transparent and open nature of his federation in picking the best competitors to represent Singapore in the 2017 SEA Games: “We are trying to send a very clear signal that we are an inclusive organisation. We want to give them a pathway to represent the country at major games, because at the end of the day we are all Singaporean.

“If they want to represent Singapore, we shall do our best to create an opportunity for them to do so.”

National karate captain Daryl Thong facing off against an opponent at the national trials. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Years of in-fighting and struggles for internal power led to the karate community being split in half. In 2011, the SKF expelled seven karate clubs in Singapore for forming the separate KUS while still under the National Sports Association (NSA). Since then, the KUS has held its own competitions, and trained its own athletes within its affiliate clubs.

Attempts at dialogue between the breakaway KUS and the official karate body SKF broke down in June 2016, raising the possibility of more uncertainty in the sport.

As the official body for karate in Singapore, only the SKF is allowed to recommend athletes to the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) to compete in major events such as the SEA Games and the Olympics.

The SKF, however, is keen on starting afresh for 2017, as they target the medals on offer for the upcoming SEA Games. In addition to securing sponsorship from dairy company Greenfields worth S$50,000 earlier this month, the SKF has also moved to select and develop the team bound for Kuala Lumpur in August.

“We saw some of the newcomers who came in and possess the potential (to do well). With systematic training, they can have a shot (at wearing national colours) and we do indeed welcome them,” said SKF president Thong, on the new recruits for the national side.

He added: “In February we’ll be having the Greenfields National Karate Championships and in April and May there are important tournaments coming up as well.

“As you can see, there’s plenty of competitions for our fighters to train for and get up to speed. By June we’ll need to submit the final names of our SEA Games athletes for the SNOC’s endorsement.”

DOING THE NATION PROUD

Having trained in karate for more than a decade, 25-year-old Kenneth Goh feels that the time has come for him to prove himself against tougher opponents. “I most look forward to carrying the Singapore flag up the podium. As a sportsman, to represent your country on the international level is very humbling feeling,” said the final-year student at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

He added: “The best time for an athlete to challenge himself is when he's young, and so here I am.”

The Ken Yu Kai fighter also believes that everyone stands to benefit from training with different kinds of opponents: “I think the competitors here (at the trials) are great, the quality of the fighters are very good. Personally, I’ve never fought a lot of people, not a big diversity, but coming here was a good experience.”

He added: “Standards could be a lot better, but honestly I think many people here have not had much international exposure. If you were to look at YouTube videos, you’d see that international standards are quite high.”

“The good thing is that most of the people who attended the selection are very young, so we’ve got a lot of time to learn, improve and eventually get there.”

Goju-Kai Singapore’s Chua Sheng Da echoed Goh’s sentiments, and hopes he too can do the country proud at the SEA Games: “I think the standards are quite okay, and I believe we can together improve our karate in Singapore and try to win medals in the SEA Games and overseas.”

“I hope that if I get selected, I can do my country proud,” said the 18-year-old ITE College East student.

As one of the members of the current national elite squad, 21-year-old Audric Ping was one of the SKF’s athletes who took part in the selection: “Definitely I saw a diverse pool of fighters with different forms of karate. I saw how sparring with different styles of karate can help you.”

“It’s actually more exciting this year,” said the 2nd-year Singapore Polytechnic student on the competition for national team slots.

Ping added that he will be among the first to welcome the five new additions, should they opt to train together in the national team: “I would welcome them with open arms, as after all we’re in this together to represent Singapore.”

“It doesn’t matter which club you’re from. If you win a medal and get to the podium, you win it for Singapore and that’s all that matters.”

According to national team captain Daryl Thong, it was the right move to hold an inclusive selection trial for this year’s SEA Games: “It’s good that the SKF has opened the selection to the public. Sports and politics don’t really mix and it’s our job to be the best we can be. The results will then speak for itself.”