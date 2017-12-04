Ski Jumping: Althaus sounds Olympic warning with Lillehammer double

German Katharina Althaus celebrates after winning the Ladies HS138 Ski Jumping event at the FIS World Cup Nordic Skiing in Lillehammer, Norway. (Geir OLSEN/NTB scanpix/AFP)
LILLEHAMMER, Norway: Germany's Katharina Althaus clinched a second win in two days with a wide World Cup victory at Lillehammer on Sunday (Dec 3) which also lifted her top of the season's standings.

The 21-year-old Althaus also won on Saturday and this fresh victory saw her climb above Norway's Maren Lundby in the standings on 280 and 260 points respectively.

"It's a great start to the season with two wins and a second place so I'm very happy," she told reporters.

With jumps of 138.5m and a personal best 139.5m Althaus finished ahead of Lundby on 130.0m and 139.0m whilst Japan's Sara Takanashi was third with 137.0 and 136.0.

This was a third ever World Cup win for Althaus, who is marking herself out as one to watch at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in February.

Source: AFP/de

