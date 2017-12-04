Ski Jumping: Althaus sounds Olympic warning with Lillehammer double

LILLEHAMMER, Norway: Germany's Katharina Althaus clinched a second win in two days with a wide World Cup victory at Lillehammer on Sunday (Dec 3) which also lifted her top of the season's standings.

The 21-year-old Althaus also won on Saturday and this fresh victory saw her climb above Norway's Maren Lundby in the standings on 280 and 260 points respectively.

"It's a great start to the season with two wins and a second place so I'm very happy," she told reporters.

With jumps of 138.5m and a personal best 139.5m Althaus finished ahead of Lundby on 130.0m and 139.0m whilst Japan's Sara Takanashi was third with 137.0 and 136.0.

This was a third ever World Cup win for Althaus, who is marking herself out as one to watch at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in February.