Ski Jumping: Dominant Takanashi doubles up in Oberstdorf

OBERSTDORF, Germany: Japan's Sara Takanashi moved to within one win of 50 career ski jumping World Cup victories after dominating Sunday's (Jan 8) event in Oberstdorf.

The 20-year-old soared out to 124m and 129m to finish well clear of Slovenia's Ema Klinec and Irina Avvakumova of Russia to complete a weekend sweep in Germany.

Takanashi extended her lead in the overall standings and is comfortably on course for a fourth title.