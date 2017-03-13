Ski Jumping: Ito wins Oslo World Cup season finale

OSLO: Japanese ski jumping stars Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi dominated the closing leg of the women's World Cup season in Oslo on Sunday (Mar 12).

Ito saw off her compatriot with jumps of 130 metres and 124.5 metres to confirm her second place in the overall standings.

Takanashi already claimed the crystal globe title last month in Pyeongchang, host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Takanashi has four overall World Cup titles but at the Sochi 2014 Olympics the gold medal favourite, then just 17, suffered heartbreak when she finished fourth.

Results:

1. Yuki Ito (JPN) 258.7 points (130.0/124.5 metres)

2. Sara Takanashi (JPN) 251.0 (127.0/126.0)

3. Maren Lundby (NOR) 250.8 (129.0/124.5)

4. Katharina Althaus (GER) 237.0 (124.5/121.5)

5. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger (AUT) 234.7 (121.5/122.5)

Overall standings:

1. Sara Takanashi (JPN) 1455 points

2. Yuki Ito (JPN) 1208

3. Maren Lundby (NOR) 1109

4. Katharina Althaus (GER) 776

5. Carina Vogt (GER) 723