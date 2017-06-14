Sky set to win Italian UEFA Champions League soccer broadcasting rights - source

MILAN: The Italian unit of Sky is set to win the tender for the TV broadcasting rights of UEFA Champions League matches in Italy, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Bids for the three seasons starting from 2018/2019 through to 2020/2021 were due on Monday morning.

The source added that an official decision has yet to be announced.

The last package for Champions League matches TV rights, for the seasons 2015/2018, was won by Italian private broadcaster Mediaset - controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi - for an estimated 700 million euros.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti)

