Slow start, strong finish leaves Thomas seven ahead in Hawaii

REUTERS: Justin Thomas overpowered Waialae Country Club over the last two days but his patience was tested early on Saturday before he caught fire and stretched his overnight lead to seven shots after the third round of the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The long-hitter parred the first eight holes before finally clicking into gear with consecutive birdies followed by a strong finish as he carded a five-under-par 65 for a 22-under total of 188 in the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the year.

His combined score tied the record low for 54 holes on the PGA Tour, set by Steve Stricker at the 2010 John Deere Classic. Thomas, who had opened with a magical 11-under 59 at Waialae to take control of the tournament, is seeking his third victory of the young season, and his second in a row.

He will head into Sunday's final round seven strokes clear of Zach Johnson (65) with England's Olympic champion Justin Rose (66) a stroke further back at 14-under tied with Gary Woodland (68) and Hudson Swafford (66).

Journeyman Kevin Kisner, who made the cut right on the number, narrowly missed a 10-foot eagle putt on his final hole that would have earned him a 59. He settled for a 60 that left him nine shots off the pace.

