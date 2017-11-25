Smith completes epic ton to guide Australia to safety

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australia captain Steve Smith completed one of the more inspiring centuries of his career as he combined with tail-ender Pat Cummins to push Australia to 287 for eight at tea on day three of the series-opening Ashes test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Unbeaten on 113 after 282 balls at a packed Gabba, Smith's epic knock guided Australia to safety, with England's lead trimmed to 15 runs after their first innings total of 302.

Cummins provided fine support with 42 from 120 balls, surviving for all but 10 minutes of the session until he was finally caught at slip by Alastair Cook after nicking off the seam bowling of all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Josh Hazlewood survived with Smith for a nervous two overs to be on two at the break on a muggy afternoon.

Australia resumed on 213 for seven after lunch, having lost three wickets and added only 48 runs in a tense morning session.

Cummins, who restarted on two, survived a number of nerve-jangling play-and-misses after the break but grew more comfortable as the new ball lost its shine.

Root introduced the offspin of all-rounder Moeen Ali to try to break the stalemate and Cummins simply blasted him over the long-on rope for a six.

Smith, who had resumed on 81, moved slowly but purposefully towards his century and soaked up eight successive dot balls when on 97 before paceman Stuart Broad finally gave him an opening.

The skipper pounced on a fuller, wide delivery, smashing a drive past mid-off for four, triggering a huge roar from the sell-out crowd.

Having completed his sixth Ashes ton, Smith tore off his helmet, raised his arms in triumph and beat his chest twice in a fired-up celebration, one of the most ardent of his 21 test hundreds.

It helped swing the match back into balance after England's veteran pacemen had dominated the morning.

A fired-up Broad had captured two wickets and broken a 99-run stand between the captain and Shaun Marsh, with fellow seamer James Anderson chipping in with another.

Having shown impressive resolve after tea on day two to support his captain, Marsh lasted five overs in the morning before being dismissed softly for 51 by a slower delivery from Broad, which he spooned straight to Anderson at mid-off.

Tim Paine, who replaced Matthew Wade in part due to his better form with the bat, managed 13 in a 42-ball knock before departing with a nick behind off Anderson with the fourth delivery of the new ball.

Jonny Bairstow dived to his right to glove a sharp one-handed catch and remove his fellow keeper, leaving Australia wobbling at 202 for six.

Tail-end slogger Mitchell Starc came to the crease and got off the mark with a six from the third ball he faced, smashing Broad over the long-off rope to leave the Englishman smiling wryly.

Broad turned the tables on his fellow quick two balls later, however, inducing a leading edge from the Australian and taking the catch himself.

