Snedeker pulls out of Open due to injury

Jul 18, 2017; Southport, ENG; Brandt Snedeker tees off on the second hole during a practice round of The 146th Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTHPORT, England: American Brandt Snedeker has pulled out of this week's British Open at Royal Birkdale due to injury, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old world number 33, who finished tied third in the 2012 Open at Lytham, will be replaced by his compatriot James Hahn in the tournament which starts on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters