Snedeker pulls out of Open due to injury

SOUTHPORT, England: American Brandt Snedeker has pulled out of this week's British Open at Royal Birkdale due to injury, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old world number 33, who finished tied third in the 2012 Open at Lytham, will be replaced by his compatriot James Hahn in the tournament which starts on Thursday.

