Snedeker withdraws from PGA Championship

Charlotte, North Carolina: Brandt Snedeker, plagued by arthritis in his sternum joint, has withdrawn from the PGA Championship starting on Thursday at Quail Hollow, tournament officials said on Monday.

Fellow American Chris Kirk will take Snedeker's spot in the field.

Snedeker, 36, withdrew from the British Open due to a rib injury and also bowed out of the World Golf Championship-Bridgestone Invitational last week and the RBC Canadian Open the week before.

Snedeker has four top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour.

