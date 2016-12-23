Snodgrass and five other Hull players extend contracts

REUTERS: Hull City have given a one-year contract extension to Scotland international Robert Snodgrass and five other players, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Captain Michael Dawson, forward Abel Hernandez, midfielder Jake Livermore, and defenders Harry McGuire and Andy Robertson have also agreed to extend their deals until the summer of 2018.

Snodgrass, the club's top scorer in the league with five goals so far this season, turned down the club's offer of a new three-year deal, British media reported on Wednesday.

Hull, who are bottom of the table, have not won since beating Southampton 2-1 at the start of November and host third-placed Manchester City on Monday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)