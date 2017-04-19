Snooker: Ding downs Zhou in all-China clash at World Championship

SHEFFIELD: China's Ding Junhui advanced to the second round of the World Championship with a 10-5 win over teenage compatriot Zhou Yuelong at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in northern England on Tuesday (Apr 18).

Ding, beaten in last year's final as England's Mark Selby thwarted his bid to become the first Asian player to win the world title, resumed with a 7-2 overnight lead.

But 19-year-old Zhou, up against his snooker hero, cut the deficit to 7-4 thanks to efforts of 60 and 93.

There were no more century breaks in the match from Ding, who on Monday completed three centuries, including the two highest breaks of the tournament so far in contributions of 136 and 132.

But some solid play, including a break of 68 in the 15th and final frame, saw Ding to victory.

"I played well in the first session when he was a bit nervous," Ding told the BBC. "It was hard for him because he has no experience of playing at the Crucible.

"But he came back and he will be a lot better next year," added Ding, who could next face another Chinese cueman in Liang Wenbo if his countryman gets past Stuart Carrington.

'SYMPATHY' FOR O'SULLIVAN

Meanwhile John Higgins said he'd "a degree of sympathy" with fellow multiple world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan's complaints against snooker's authorities.

O'Sullivan slammed World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn shortly after his first-round win over Gary Wilson on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Englishman, a five-times world champion, felt he had been harshly treated in receiving a letter from disciplinary chiefs after he criticised referee Terry Camilleri and swore at a press photographer during January's Masters - a tournament he won.

O'Sullivan, snooker's biggest drawcard, insisted he was done with being "bullied" and "intimidated" by officials.

Four-time world champion Higgins, speaking after his 10-6 first-round win over Martin Gould on Tuesday, gave his backing to O'Sullivan by telling the BBC: "I have a degree of sympathy for him.

"If I am led to believe what I have heard about how he was reprimanded, it is out of order.

"He has a lot to take on his shoulders in this sport because he is the biggest name - along with Ding, the biggest name in the Far East. The game would be a lot poorer without him."

The Scot added: "There are things in the players' contracts that are too severe.

"The only way we can change that is if all the top players got together and tried to get things taken out, but I don't think every top player is going to stand together."