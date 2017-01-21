Snooker: Ding dumped out of Masters

LONDON: China's Ding Junhui crashed out of the Masters with a dismal 6-1 defeat against Joe Perry in the quarter-finals on Friday (Jan 20).

Ding could only manage a highest break of 27 as he lost the first three frames at London's Alexandra Palace.

The 29-year-old had the chance to pull one back after an outrageous fluke in the next frame, playing safe off the pack and cannoning a loose red into the corner pocket.

But he immediately squandered his good fortune by accidently knocking in the yellow while potting the blue and Englishman Perry pushed on to a pre-interval sweep.

Ding returned with his highest break of the match to date, but it was only 31 and Perry responded to move within one frame of victory.

A 54 break helped Ding finally get on the board and stave off a whitewash, but Perry wrapped up the match with a 127 clearance in frame seven to set up a semi-final against Barry Hawkins.