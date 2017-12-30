Snooker: 'Rocket' Ronnie fuels speculation over missing worlds

LONDON: Mercurial snooker legend Ronnie 'Rocket' O'Sullivan hinted on Saturday (Dec 30) he could eschew the chance of a sixth world title describing the tournament as his least favourite.

The 42-year-old - the sport's greatest drawcard - made the remarks in a question and answer session on Twitter saying he would prefer to focus on making another series of 'Hustle' about globe trotting playing pool than the world championship.

O'Sullivan wouldn't be missing out on the opportunity of getting to within one of record-holder Stephen Hendry's seven world crowns through a lack of form having swept three ranking titles in November and this month.

The world championship at its historic home 'The Crucible Theatre' in Sheffield, Yorkshire, runs from Apr 21 to May 7 with O'Sullivan revealing he would be filming in May in Australia.

"I might do," replied O'Sullivan to a questioner regarding missing the world championships.

"Crucible goes on too long and it's my least fav event of all ... plus I've got plenty ranking points so no need to play as much."

"Why not. Making Hustle is a right laugh crucible is boring plus I've ticked that box 5X."

O'Sullivan was not in the least bit concerned that he might miss out on ever breaking Hendry's mark.

"Don't matter mate ... who cares.. On my tomb stone it will say 5 worlds 8 worlds.. SO WHAT.. It's what you experience while on this planet that counts."

