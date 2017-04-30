Snooker: World champion Selby into final after downing Ding

SHEFFIELD: Mark Selby was just one match away from winning his third World Championship title in four years after seeing off China's Ding Junhui 17-15 in the semi-finals at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Saturday.

The Englishman beat Ding in last year's final and the pair were all square at 12-12 heading into the concluding session of their last-four clash.

But Selby, justifying his reputation as one of the toughest competitors in the game, pulled clear with breaks of 74 and 96.

Selby went 16-15 in front but Ding rallied before a missed blue gave the title-holder a chance to make a match-clinching break of 72 and leave Asia still searching for its first snooker world champion.