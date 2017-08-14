Soccer - Alianza draw to earn first Peru league title in 11 years

LIMA: Alianza Lima won the Peruvian league on Sunday for the first time in 11 years after a 0-0 draw with Comerciantes Unidos gave them the point they needed to clinch the title.

The result meant they finished three clear of second-placed Cultural Universidad Tecnica.

It was Alianza's fifth Apertura title in their 116-year history and guaranteed them a place in next year's Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)