Soccer - Maclaren recalled for Australia's crunch Saudi qualifier

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has recalled Germany-bound striker Jamie Maclaren in a preliminary 30-man squad for the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia and the Confederations Cup in Russia.

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has recalled Germany-bound striker Jamie Maclaren in a preliminary 30-man squad for the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia and the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Former Brisbane Roar forward Maclaren won Australia's 'Golden Boot' with Melbourne Victory's Besart Berisha after scoring 19 goals in the domestic A-League's regular season, and is back in the frame after missing the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates.

The 23-year-old Maclaren, who has signed for Darmstadt in Germany's second division, joins veteran Tim Cahill and Tomi Juric as Postecoglou looks for more firepower to help the Socceroos qualify for a fourth successive World Cup.

Australia ended a run of four successive draws with a 2-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in Sydney in March but sit third in Group B of Asian qualifying, three points behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Only the top two teams qualify automatically for Russia, with the third-placed team going into a playoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia host Saudi Arabia in Adelaide on June 8 before heading to Japan in August and returning home for the last qualifier against Thailand in September.

Postecoglou has included six uncapped players, including Portugal-based defender Dylan McGowan, the younger brother of Socceroos regular Ryan McGowan, and 20-year-old Netherlands-based winger Ajdin Hrustic.

Midfielder Tom Rogic returns from injury after a strong season with Scottish champions Celtic but defender Rhys Williams has been cut.

The squad, which will be trimmed to 23 next week, will also play Brazil in a friendly in Melbourne on June 13 before heading to Russia for the June 19-July 12 Confederations Cup where Australia have been drawn with Germany, Chile and Cameroon in Group B.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Mark Birighitti, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic

Defenders - Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Rhyan Grant, Dylan McGowan, Ryan McGowan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Bailey Wright

Midfielders - Mustafa Amini, Craig Goodwin, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak (captain), James Jeggo, Robbie Kruse, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Riley McGree, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tomi Rogic, James Troisi

Forwards - Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Jamie Maclaren

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)