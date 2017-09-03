Soccer - Yarmolenko double for Ukraine sinks Turkey

Striker Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice in the first half as Ukraine beat Turkey 2-0 win to boost their hopes of reaching their second World Cup as a sovereign country. Ukraine jumped from the fourth place to the top of Group I on 14 points, one above Croatia and Iceland, who lost 1-0 to Finland.

KIEV: Striker Andriy Yarmolenko scored twice in the first half as Ukraine beat Turkey 2-0 win to boost their hopes of reaching their second World Cup as a sovereign country. Ukraine jumped from the fourth place to the top of Group I on 14 points, one above Croatia and Iceland, who lost 1-0 to Finland.

Ukraine travel to Iceland on Tuesday and Croatia still haveone game in hand after their game against Kosovo was abandoned due to heavy rain. Yarmolenko scored the opener for Ukraine in the 18th minute as he fired low into the left corner to finish off a good move. Yarmolenko, who moved from Dynamo Kiev to Borussia Dortmund this week, calmly struck the second goal into an unguarded net three minutes before halftime.

(Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)