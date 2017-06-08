Soccer: US eye Trinidad and Tobago win for World Cup qualifying boost

The United States men's soccer team will get another opportunity to climb out of the hole in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they take on Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado on Thursday.

REUTERS: The United States men's soccer team will get another opportunity to climb out of the hole in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they take on Trinidad and Tobago in Colorado on Thursday.

The Americans are in fourth spot in their qualifying group with four points in as many matches while Trinidad and Tobago are in a worse position, rooted to the bottom with three points from four matches.

The U.S. hold the edge over Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifying at home with their opponents having last scored a point on American soil in 1989.

A victory on Thursday will be a welcome boost for the US side who will next make a trip to Mexico City where they play the group leaders during the weekend. Mexico lead the group with three wins and 10 points.

U.S. opened their bid to qualify for Russia with defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica prompting the firing of coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bruce Arena was handed the reins and he has been trying to piece things back together since. The U.S. defeated Honduras and drew in Panama in March, earning their first positive results of their qualifying bid.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)