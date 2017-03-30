Soccer - Everton's Funes Mori may miss rest of season with knee injury

REUTERS: Everton's Ramiro Funes Mori could miss the rest of the campaign after the Merseyside club confirmed that the defender suffered an injury to his left knee while on international duty with Argentina.

Funes Mori, who has made 26 appearances for Everton this season, was carried off the field during Argentina's 2-0 World Cup qualifier loss to Bolivia on Tuesday.

His injury is likely to leave Everton manager Ronald Koeman short of options in defence as right back Seamus Coleman is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg in international play last week.

"Ramiro Funes Mori could miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee whilst on international duty with Argentina," the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday (www.evertonfc.com).

"He will have a surgical opinion next week but the initial diagnosis suggests the 26-year-old is likely to be out of action for the rest of the campaign."

Midfielder James McCarthy also aggravated a hamstring injury while playing for Ireland last week.

Everton, seventh in the league, will also be without long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Besic when they travel to face fourth-ranked Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Saturday. Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is also in doubt for the clash.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)