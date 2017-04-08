Soccer - Marquinhos, Silva to miss PSG vs Guingamp

PARIS: Paris St Germain will be without defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva when they host En Avant Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday, coach Unai Emery said on Saturday.

The Brazilians already missed their team's French Cup 4-0 quarter-final win at Avranches on Wednesday.

PSG will also be without injured midfielders Grzegorz Krychowiak, Thiago Motta, and Christopher Nkunku.

PSG are third in the standings, three points behind leaders Monaco, who travel to Angers on Saturday.

