Soccer-Monaco v Borussia kickoff delayed

MONACO: The kickoff in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Monaco and Borussia Dortmund was delayed because of the German team's late arrival at Louis-II stadium, UEFA said.

Last week's first leg was postponed by 24 hours after the Dortmund team bus was attacked with explosives on its way to the stadium.

UEFA said the delay was caused by heavy traffic while Borussia said on their Twitter feed that the police held their bus at the hotel for about 20 minutes without giving a reason.

The game kicked off five minutes behind schedule at 2050 local time (1850GMT).

Monaco won the first leg 3-2.

