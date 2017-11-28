Soccer-Pizzi appointed Saudi Arabia coach - Saudi FA sources

Juan Antonio Pizzi has replaced Edgardo Bauza as head coach of World Cup-bound Saudi Arabia, sources at the country's football federation have told Reuters.

Argentinean Pizzi would represent Saudi Arabia at the World Cup draw in Moscow on Friday, they added.

Pizzi is the third coach to fill the position in the last three months after Bauza was hired to replace Bert van Marwijk, who qualified the country for their first World Cup finals since 2006.

