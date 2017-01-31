Soccer-Sevilla sign Montoya, extend N'Zonzi's contract

REUTERS: Spanish title hopefuls Sevilla have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Walter Montoya from Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Argentine has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the La Liga club.

Montoya was Sevilla's third recruit of the transfer window following the arrivals of French defender Clement Lenglet from Nancy and Montenegrin forward Stevan Jovetic on loan from Inter Milan.

Sevilla's French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium until June 2020.

Sevilla are third in La Liga, four points adrift of leaders Real Madrid, and face Leicester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond)