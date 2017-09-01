Soccer-Suarez set for surprise return against Argentina after injury

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay: - Luis Suarez has recovered from a knee injury and is expected to start for Uruguay in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Montevideo.

"Luis Suarez has been given the all clear this Thursday," his club, Barcelona, said in a statement. "The Uruguayan striker has satisfactorily completed the recuperation process."

Suarez injured his knee in the Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid on Aug. 16 and missed the first two leagues matches of the season.

He was expected to sit out the home game against Argentina and Monday’s visit to Paraguay.

However, local media said he would start Thursday’s crunch match.

Argentina are in fifth place in the South American qualifying group, one place outside the automatic qualifiers for Russia 2018, a point behind fourth-placed Chile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uruguay sit just one point above them in third place, on the same number of points as Chile, who play struggling Paraguay at home.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie,; Editing by Neville Dalton)