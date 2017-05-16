Sochi silver medallist Creveling gets four-year doping ban

Olympic speed skating silver medallist Chris Creveling will miss next year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang after being given a four-year ban for testing positive for a prohibited substance, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has said.

REUTERS: Olympic speed skating silver medallist Chris Creveling will miss next year's Winter Games in Pyeongchang after being given a four-year ban for testing positive for a prohibited substance, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has said.

Creveling, who won silver in the 5,000 metres relay at the Winter Games in Sochi in 2014, tested positive for testosterone-booster clomiphene in an out-of-competition test taken in October.

Creveling's ban had been backdated to Nov. 18 last year, the day he accepted a provisional suspension, and he had been "disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to October 18, 2016," USADA said in a statement.

