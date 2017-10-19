Solomona hopeful of England call-up for autumn internationals

Sale Sharks winger Denny Solomona is hopeful of regaining his spot in the England squad for their upcoming tests in November after losing his place due to disciplinary issues.

Solomon and centre Manu Tuilagi were sent home from a pre-season training camp in London due to "team culture issues" with media with media reports suggesting they had indulged in a drunken night out.

England manager Eddie Jones said in September that the duo would be picked for the squad if they proved they have the right attitude and Solomona is optimistic of his chances.

"It is all up in the air," Solomona told Sky Sports News. "You never know with Eddie. He generally likes to keep everyone on their toes. If you are not doing what he says then you won't be selected.

"Everyone's aspirations are to play in that high level of rugby, especially with the autumn series coming up. You would always want to be involved in that."

The 23-year-old, who has two caps for England, has scored five tries in six Premiership games this season and said performing well for his club was the first step in earning a recall.

"If you are not performing for your club then you probably won't get the call-up. I have got to do my job here at Sale," Solomona told British media.

"I am not too focused on the past, only on the present and the future. I am trying to perform for my club and that will get me a chance to represent my country as well."

England face Argentina in the first of three tests at Twickenham on Nov. 11, followed by Australia and Samoa.

