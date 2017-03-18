South Africa beat NZ by eight wickets in second test

WELLINGTON: Hashim Amla and JP Duminy guided South Africa to 83 for two and an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on the extended third day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Amla was on 38 while Duminy was 15 not out as the Proteas romped past the 81 runs needed for victory. South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.

