Duminy powers South Africa to 174-2 at tea

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Dec 26: Two quick wickets after lunch failed to stem the flow of runs as South Africa reached 174 for two at tea on the opening day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Suranga Lakmal ended a 104-run opening partnership and claimed the wickets of Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar in quick succession as Sri Lanka produced a much improved bowling display after a tepid first session with the ball.

But JP Duminy and Hashim Amla continued to lift the run rate with an unbeaten 69-run partnership dominated by Duminy’s fine strokeplay as he contributed 46 runs off 55 balls.

Amla, needing a confidence-building innings, played a more cautious role and was 18 not out off 66 balls after the second session. South Africa dominated early and took lunch on 92 without loss before Lakmal had the two openers caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal. Cook, on 59, squared up to a delivery that straightened and Elgar went in Lakmal’s next over for 45, tempted by a ball outside the off stump that he could have left alone.

Amla struggled initially and took 23 balls to get off the mark but Duminy took to the bowlers from the start of his innings, continuing the form he showed in the recent series in Australia. With more in-form batsmen to follow, the hosts will now look to impose themselves further in near-perfect conditions for batting.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers looked lacklustre in the first session but Lakmal showed fight after the break in the first match of a three-test series. Sri Lanka, who have lost eight of 10 previous tests in South Africa, are hoping a young side will prove competitive after beating Australia at home this year and Zimbabwe away.

Conditions, however, will not work to their strengths as South Africa prepare pitches that favour their pace attack which is expected to dominate even without the injured Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)