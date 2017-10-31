South Africa recommended as host for 2023 Rugby World Cup

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is set to be held in South Africa after the Board of the sport's governing body recommended their bid ahead of France and Ireland, French and Irish media reported on Tuesday.

World Rugby's Council is expected to rubber-stamp the recommendation on Nov. 15 - though it could still opt for any of the three bids. Japan will host the next tournament in 2019.

Ireland had been the bookmakers' favourites having never been the main host before while France were the outsiders having staged the tournament in 2007.

South Africa hosted the 1995 World Cup against an extraordinary emotional, social and political backdrop after the country had missed the first two tournaments due to the sporting ban over apartheid.

The sight of Nelson Mandela in a Springbok shirt presenting the Webb Ellis Cup to Francois Pienaar as South Africa triumphed

on home soil is probably the most iconic image in the tournament's history.

There had been concerns that the current political instability would work against a return but the evaluation committee clearly felt that it was not an issue, while the availability of stadiums built for the 2010 football World Cup helped it achieve a high score on infrastructure.

The evaluation was carried out by a team of "internal and external functional area experts", against weighted criteria.

COMMERCIAL SUCCESS

They also included the likely commercial success and guarantees, venues and political stability.

"This is the first Rugby World Cup host selection to take place following a complete redesign of the bidding process to promote greater transparency and maximise World Rugby's hosting objectives," World Rugby and Rugby World Cup Limited Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

"The comprehensive and independently scrutinised evaluation reaffirmed that we have three exceptional bids but it also identified South Africa as a clear leader based on performance against the key criteria."

World Rugby published the results of the evaluation report with South Africa receiving an overall score of 78.97 percent to the 75.88 for France and 72.25 for Ireland.

"We told the World Rugby Council that we would deliver a triple win tournament when we presented to them last month – a win for the game with record receipts; a win for the fans with an unforgettable tournament in a bucket-list destination and, most importantly, a win for the players with the most athlete-centric event in the tournament’s history,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

The Irish bid scored badly on the heavily-weighted "venues and host cities" criteria, probably reflecting concerns over a shortage of hotel rooms.

They have not given up yet, however.

"While it is disappointing not to have received the initial recommendation there is nothing in the report which is insurmountable and this is certainly not the end of the road," Dick Spring, Ireland's bid committee chairman, said.

"We absolutely believe Ireland can secure the tournament for 2023."

In the Nov. 15 vote South Africa, Ireland and France will not take part. The remaining SANZAR and Six Nations unions will have three votes each of a total of 39, with the rest made up from the six regional associations and smaller rugby countries.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)