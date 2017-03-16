South Africa rip top off New Zealand batting in second test

WELLINGTON: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis's wish to put New Zealand's inexperienced batting under early pressure was fulfilled as the visitors ripped the top off the hosts' lineup early on the first day of the second test in Wellington on Thursday.

Opener Jeet Raval was caught for 36 in the final over before lunch at the Basin Reserve, with Henry Nicholls left on 24 as New Zealand went to the break on 73 for four after Du Plessis had asked the hosts to bat on a pitch offering seam movement for the bowlers.

Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada put constant pressure on New Zealand's batsmen and reduced the hosts to 21 for three in the 11th over.

Rabada captured two of the wickets, including New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for two, whom Du Plessis had targeted to expose a raw batting lineup shorn of the injured Ross Taylor.

Neil Broom lasted just four balls on debut when a Rabada delivery squared him up and caught the outside edge of the bat.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock pulled off a stunning one-handed diving catch in front of first slip Hashim Amla to sweep Broom away.

Tom Latham was the first wicket to fall as he continued his poor run of form. He was well caught by Dean Elgar at third slip for eight off Morkel.

Latham could have been dismissed earlier had the South Africans chosen to review an lbw appeal that was turned down.

Ball-tracking technology showing the Morkel delivery would have cannoned into the stumps.

Raval was caught by Amla off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj with two balls remaining in the session, just after he had brought up the 50-run partnership with Nicholls.

