South Africa's court to hear state's appeal against Pistorius in November

South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will hear the state's appeal against Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius' six-year murder sentence on Nov. 3, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Tuesday.

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius leaves court after appearing for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files
(Updated: )

Oscar was sentenced to jail for six years in 2016 for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013. At the time, some commentators described the jail term as lenient.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters