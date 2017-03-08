South Africa's Elgar in sight of century in Dunedin

WELLINGTON: Opener Dean Elgar made the most of being dropped shortly after lunch to move within sight of his seventh test century and help South Africa to 153 for four at tea on the opening day of the first test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Left-hander Elgar was dropped down the leg side by wicketkeeper BJ Watling on his lunchtime score of 36 but advanced to 92 not out at tea after he and captain Faf du Plessis combined for a 126-run partnership.

Du Plessis was dismissed for 52 about 15 minutes before the break when he was caught in the deep by Trent Boult off all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, three balls after he had a lbw decision overturned on review. Temba Bavuma had yet to score.

The Proteas had been reduced to 22-3 in the first session when left-arm seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two wickets in one over following du Plessis's last-second decision to bat after winning the toss.

Du Plessis only made his decision when he spotted that New Zealand had dropped pace spearhead Tim Southee to play two spinners in Jeetan Patel and Mitchell Santner.

The visitors had been under pressure when they resumed after lunch on 63-3 and New Zealand could have driven home their advantage had Watling held onto the ball when Elgar got a thick edge in the second over of the session.

New Zealand had seized the early advantage when skipper Kane Williamson introduced Patel in the sixth over, with the offspinner proving difficult to get away as he extracted bounce and turn off the pitch.

Paceman Boult was also finally building into some rhythm and got a delivery to swing back into right-handed opener Stephen Cook, who offered no shot and was given out lbw for three to leave the hosts 10-1 in the ninth over.

Williamson then reintroduced Wagner from the city end and he struck immediately to remove the dangerous Hashim Amla for one.

Four balls later and he had JP Duminy caught at first slip by Ross Taylor, also for one, from a rising delivery that brushed a glove to leave the visitors in trouble.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)