South Africa wins toss, choose to field against New Zealand in second test

WELLINGTON: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.

New Zealand have been hampered by injuries to Trent Boult and Ross Taylor, though fast bowler Tim Southee returned to the side after he was omitted from the first match in Dunedin as the hosts played two spinners.

Neil Broom wins his first test cap and will bat at number four for New Zealand, who have strengthened their batting by including all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme at number eight with Jeetan Patel retained as the only spinner.

South Africa were unchanged from the side that drew the first game in Dunedin in which the final day was washed out with the match delicately poised.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Jeetan Patel

South Africa: Stephen Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada

