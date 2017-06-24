Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager

Southampton have appointed former Argentina international Mauricio Pellegrino as their manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 45-year-old replaced Claude Puel, who was sacked this month after one season at St Mary's.

“I am delighted that after a diligent selection process we have recruited Mauricio Pellegrino as our new first team manager," Southampton vice chairman Les Reed said in a statement.

“We had an impressive list of candidates and went through a comprehensive interview process. Mauricio impressed us throughout with his depth of knowledge, motivation and ability, communicating this in a professional and passionate way."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

