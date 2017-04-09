Channel NewsAsia

Southampton edge past West Brom with a Clasie finish

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli in action with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu in action with Southampton's Fraser Forster Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Allan Nyom in action with Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson in action with Southampton's Nathan Redmond Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton's Maya Yoshida celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton's Fraser Forster Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton's Fraser Forster punches the ball clear Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans gestures as team mates look on Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McAuley and Matt Phillips look dejected as referee Chris Kavanagh gestures Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton's Jordy Clasie celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson in action with Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Reuters / Anthony Devlin Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Southampton - Premier League - The Hawthorns - 8/4/17 Southampton manager Claude Puel Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic
Southampton consolidated their position in the top half of the Premier League after a goal from Jordy Clasie helped the visitors pick up three points at West Bromwich Albion for the first time since 2013.

Dutch midfielder Clasie, who replaced suspended Oriol Romeu in the starting lineup at The Hawthorns, scored his first league goal for Southampton with a spectacular strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 25th minute.

The hosts had a chance to equalise in the closing moments of the first half but Salomon Rondon's headed effort was clawed out by Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Southampton, now ninth in the league, maintained their slender advantage with some resolute defending in the second half, despite substitutes James McClean and Hal Robson-Kanu dong their best to inspire an Albion comeback.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas; Editing by Ian Chadband)

- Reuters