Spain prosecutor accuses Falcao, Coentrao of hiding millions

The Spanish prosecutor in Madrid said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against football players Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao, accusing them of hiding almost 7 million euros (£6 million) from the tax office between 2012 and 2014.

Falcao, a Colombian who plays for Atletico de Madrid, has been accused of failing to properly declare a total of around 5.6 million euros earned from image rights.

Portugal's Coentrao, who plays for Real Madrid, is accused of failing to correctly declare almost 1.3 million euros, also earnings from image rights.

Real Madrid declined to comment. Neither Atletico or the two players' agents were not available for comment.

