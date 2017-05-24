Spain Supreme Court ratifies Messi's prison sentence after appeal - media

Spain's Supreme Court has ratified a 21-month prison sentence handed down to Argentine football star Lionel Messi for tax fraud following the Barcelona player's appeal, Spanish media reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

The Supreme Court could not immediately confirm the reports.

Messi, and his father Jorge Horacio who received the same sentence, were also fined 2 million euros (£1.7 million) in a ruling in July last year.

Neither Messi nor his father are expected to serve time in jail, as under Spanish law sentences under two years can be served under probation.

