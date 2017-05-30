Spalletti steps down as AS Roma coach

Sport

Spalletti steps down as AS Roma coach

AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti stepped down on Tuesday, two days after leading his side to a second-place finish in Serie A.

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - AS Roma news conference - UEFA Europa League - Stade de Lyon - Decines, France - 8/3/2017 - AS Roma's coach Luciano Spalletti attends a news conference. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/File Photo

ROME: AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti stepped down on Tuesday, two days after leading his side to a second-place finish in Serie A.

“Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma’s history," said Roma President James Pallotta in a statement on the club's website.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters