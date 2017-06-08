Spanish manager Gracia leaves Russia's Rubin Kazan

MOSCOW: Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.

Rubin, which finished ninth in the league last season, said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Gracia on the early termination of his contract, without providing any further details.

The 47-year-old Spaniard, who joined Rubin last year, has also managed Spanish sides including Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)