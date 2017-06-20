Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho of 3.3 million euro tax fraud

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.

Football Soccer - Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final - Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden - 24/5/17 - Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho speaks during a news conference after winning the UEFA Europa League final match. TT News Agency/Pontus Lundahl/via REUTERS

MADRID: Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.

Mourinho, who is Portuguese, owes the Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros (2.91 million pounds), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement, adding it had presented a claim to a local court.

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Source: Reuters