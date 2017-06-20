Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho of 3.3 million euro tax fraud

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.

MADRID: Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud in 2011 and 2012, when he managed Real Madrid.

Mourinho, who is Portuguese, owes the Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros (2.91 million pounds), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement, adding it had presented a claim to a local court.

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Angus MacSwan)